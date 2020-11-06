Coho Partners Ltd. Has $269,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 119,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,571,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $137.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $190.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

