Colliers Secur. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nesco (NYSE:NSCO)

Colliers Secur. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on Nesco in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Nesco from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Nesco alerts:

NSCO stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. Nesco has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of -0.03.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Nesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.