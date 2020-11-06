Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of CLNY stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. Colony Capital has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, CFO Jacky Wu acquired 20,000 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 629,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,259.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc C. Ganzi acquired 100,000 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Insiders have acquired 220,000 shares of company stock worth $582,350 over the last three months. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 124,869 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 38.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 71,170 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 125.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 31.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages a $46 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $20 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

