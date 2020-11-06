Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.
Shares of CLNY stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. Colony Capital has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.83.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,086,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 124,869 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 38.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 255,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 71,170 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 125.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 31.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.
Colony Capital Company Profile
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages a $46 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $20 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.
