ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNOB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

CNOB stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.37.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Equities analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 31.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,098,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after purchasing an additional 739,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,824,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,404,000 after purchasing an additional 167,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,601,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,813,000 after purchasing an additional 116,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 54,697 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 27.1% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 472,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,616,000 after purchasing an additional 100,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

