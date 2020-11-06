Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s previous close.

CORE has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of CORE opened at $31.29 on Friday. Core-Mark has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Core-Mark will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alan T. Thomas sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,136.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,728.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 5.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,158,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,822,000 after acquiring an additional 158,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,530,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,720,000 after acquiring an additional 89,953 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 6.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,317,000 after acquiring an additional 91,341 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 955,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

