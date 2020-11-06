Cormark Trims Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) Target Price to C$525.00

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) (TSE:FFH) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$625.00 to C$525.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $10.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($26.45) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $12.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $14.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $17.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $17.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $61.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $15.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $16.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $19.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $70.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$500.00 to C$525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$600.00 to C$500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FFH.TO) from C$440.00 to C$420.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

TSE FFH opened at C$383.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a one year low of C$319.37 and a one year high of C$637.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.79, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$383.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$396.97.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

