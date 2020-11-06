Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSOD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Shares of CSOD opened at $41.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -148.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.40 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 51.03%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,685,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 78.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 880,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,934,000 after purchasing an additional 388,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after purchasing an additional 264,217 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 503,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 251,382 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,057,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,586,000 after purchasing an additional 232,901 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.