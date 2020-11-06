Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.57% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSOD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.09.
Shares of CSOD opened at $41.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -148.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,685,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 78.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 880,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,934,000 after purchasing an additional 388,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 34.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,034,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,632,000 after purchasing an additional 264,217 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 99.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 503,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 251,382 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,057,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,586,000 after purchasing an additional 232,901 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cornerstone OnDemand
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
