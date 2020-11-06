Craig Hallum Raises Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Price Target to $234.00

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $218.00 to $234.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Cavco Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cavco Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.00.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $201.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.33. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $99.58 and a 12 month high of $236.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.11 and its 200 day moving average is $181.16.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.43. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 139.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.