Credit Suisse Group Increases Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $145.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.17.

NYSE:UHS opened at $117.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.31. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $148.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 108.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 105.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 779 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

