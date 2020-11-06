Credit Suisse Group Lowers Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target to $65.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Hills from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $59.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.09. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.22.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.62%.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.76 per share, with a total value of $54,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,633 shares in the company, valued at $144,183.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 59,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 55,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Black Hills by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

