Credit Suisse Group Raises Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $13.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UAA. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Under Armour from a negative rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.63.

UAA opened at $14.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.09. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,561,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,608,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,284,000 after purchasing an additional 25,887 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,736,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,258 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 632.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,921,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,842 shares in the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

