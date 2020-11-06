Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Criteo from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Criteo from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Criteo from $7.30 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Criteo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.06.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $17.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. Criteo has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $18.54.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,328,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,413,000 after purchasing an additional 666,978 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,313 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 16,328 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

