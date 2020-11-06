Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoPort, Inc. operates as a provider of shipping solutions comprising cold chain frozen shipping system for transporting biological, environmental and other temperature sensitive materials at temperatures below minus 150° Celsius. Its products include CryoPort Express Shippers, cryogenic dry vapor shippers capable of maintaining cryogenic temperatures; biological material holders for the shipment of infectious or dangerous goods; CryoPort Express System to programmatically manage order entry and various aspects of shipping operations; and CryoPort Express Analytics, to monitor shipment performance metrics and to evaluate temperature-monitoring data collected by the data logger during shipment. The Company’s products find their application in the transportation of live cell pharmaceutical products, such as cancer vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen and embryos, and infectious substances. CryoPort, Inc. is based in Lake Forest, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Cryoport from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Cryoport from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cryoport from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $43.25 on Monday. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 22.89 and a current ratio of 22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cryoport in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Cryoport by 13.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cryoport in the third quarter worth about $94,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

