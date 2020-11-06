Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT Raised to $45.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.05% from the company’s previous close.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Cryoport from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Cryoport from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -67.58 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 22.89, a current ratio of 22.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cryoport by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in Cryoport by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 110,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

