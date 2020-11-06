CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

TSE:CRT.UN opened at C$14.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 27.42. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.14 and a 1-year high of C$17.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.0669 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.10%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

