CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

CTIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CTI BioPharma from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $3.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $243.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CTI BioPharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of CTI BioPharma worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

