CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CTO opened at $48.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CTO Realty Growth has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $67.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.96%.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned twenty-nine single-tenant buildings located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; five multi-tenant income properties located in Florida and Texas; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida; and a six-acre parcel of land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida.

