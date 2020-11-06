CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CBAY. ValuEngine lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.13.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.78.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,012,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 342,524 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 607.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 301,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 258,617 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 190.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 352,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 231,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 55.8% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 335,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.