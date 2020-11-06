Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Pareto Securities upgraded Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $57.79 on Monday. Daimler has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $59.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 339.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

