Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,558 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.2% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 876 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,443 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.1% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.00.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $380.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,912.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.