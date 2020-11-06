Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €64.23 ($75.57).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €50.30 ($59.18) on Monday. Danone S.A. has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €53.55 and a 200-day moving average of €58.09.

About Danone S.A. (BN.PA)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

