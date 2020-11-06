Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) Given a €45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €64.23 ($75.57).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €50.30 ($59.18) on Monday. Danone S.A. has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €53.55 and a 200-day moving average of €58.09.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

