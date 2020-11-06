DENTSPLY SIRONA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,538 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,121% compared to the average volume of 126 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

XRAY opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -202.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average is $44.05.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

