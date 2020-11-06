Desjardins Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report released on Thursday, November 5th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.68 billion.

