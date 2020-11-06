Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $105.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Visteon from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $96.22 on Monday. Visteon has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -85.15 and a beta of 2.03.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

