Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Deutsche Wohnen from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTCWY opened at $27.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $27.75.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

