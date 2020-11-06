Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €50.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €50.40 ($59.29) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.43 ($51.09).

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €46.31 ($54.48) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €41.52.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

