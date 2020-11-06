DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DLHC. Zacks Investment Research raised DLH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DLH in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of DLHC stock opened at $8.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. DLH has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $109.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.15.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. DLH had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $51.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DLH will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in DLH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of DLH during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 117,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLH by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 376,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of DLH during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

