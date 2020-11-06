DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) CFO Sells $33,981.00 in Stock

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) CFO Michael Kuta sold 964 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $33,981.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. DMC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $54.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.86 million, a P/E ratio of -92.31 and a beta of 1.38.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $55.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 195.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 739,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after purchasing an additional 489,503 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 678,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,197 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the second quarter valued at about $8,550,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 99.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 137,773 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOOM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DMC Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of DMC Global in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DMC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

