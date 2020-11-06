DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of DMC Global in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DMC Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DMC Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $531.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $54.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $55.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $71,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle H. Shepston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,712 shares of company stock valued at $307,129. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 5.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in DMC Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DMC Global by 599.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DMC Global by 57.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.