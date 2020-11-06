Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $106.50 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $75.00.

DNKN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $83.00 to $106.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.11.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN opened at $106.06 on Monday. Dunkin’ Brands Group has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $106.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dunkin’ Brands Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,191,753.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $388,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 87.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 175.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

