Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dunkin’ Brands Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DNKN. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dunkin’ Brands Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $106.50 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dunkin’ Brands Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.11.

Get Dunkin' Brands Group alerts:

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $106.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.95. Dunkin’ Brands Group has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $106.28.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.65 million. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 16.84%. Dunkin’ Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dunkin’ Brands Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $546,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,191,753.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 87.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 175.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin’ Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin' Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.