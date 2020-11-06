Eads & Heald Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after buying an additional 7,075,509 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,598,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,495,000 after buying an additional 430,695 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,514,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,631,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 161.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,283 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $137.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $190.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

