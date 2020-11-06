EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Santander lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EDP Renováveis currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of EDP Renováveis stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. EDP Renováveis has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2019, it had an installed capacity of 4,553 megawatts in Europe; 6,342 megawatts in North America; and 467 megawatts in Brazil.

