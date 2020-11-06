Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.75 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$18.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.25. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.29 and a 1 year high of C$18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.24.

In other news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 7,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$112,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$422,910.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

