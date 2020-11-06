Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $150.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $149.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.26.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $128.33 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.85.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $833,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,703,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $96,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 578,809 shares of company stock valued at $73,149,749 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,927 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,322 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,841 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $144,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

