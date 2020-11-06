Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EQNR. CSFB reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Pareto Securities lowered Equinor ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lowered Equinor ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

EQNR stock opened at $13.47 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at $234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 93.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 76.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 30.1% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.