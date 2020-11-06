ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock opened at $6.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $8.31.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,085,000. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

