Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) Given New C$8.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

XTC stock opened at C$7.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.94 million and a P/E ratio of 12.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.68. Exco Technologies Limited has a 1 year low of C$4.72 and a 1 year high of C$8.89.

Get Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) alerts:

About Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures die-casting and extrusion tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.