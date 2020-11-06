Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) Given New C$8.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO) (TSE:XTC) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
XTC stock opened at C$7.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.94 million and a P/E ratio of 12.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.68. Exco Technologies Limited has a 1 year low of C$4.72 and a 1 year high of C$8.89.
About Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)
