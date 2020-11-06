Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exponent has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.67.

Shares of EXPO opened at $75.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.68. Exponent has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $84.62.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.67%.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $165,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,551.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $264,742.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at $478,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,573 shares of company stock worth $1,082,235 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exponent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,667,000 after acquiring an additional 93,504 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Exponent by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exponent by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

