FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Major Shareholder Acquires $16,872.80 in Stock

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) major shareholder Hale Partnership Fund, L.P. purchased 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $16,872.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hale Partnership Fund, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 30th, Hale Partnership Fund, L.P. acquired 51,230 shares of FedNat stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $258,711.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FNHC opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. The company has a market cap of $69.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.83. FedNat Holding has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.07). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedNat Holding will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FNHC shares. TheStreet cut FedNat from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised FedNat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on FedNat from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of FedNat by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FedNat by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

