Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Upgraded by Barrington Research to “Outperform”

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Fluent’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Fluent in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fluent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 2.90.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Fluent had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Matthew Conlin purchased 14,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $33,503.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,040,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,656. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 14,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $34,602.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,443,790 shares in the company, valued at $14,949,592.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fluent by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fluent by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. 30.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, staffing and recruitment, and retail and consumer Fluent, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

