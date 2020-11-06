Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FWRD. TheStreet raised Forward Air from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Forward Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Forward Air has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $65.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.81. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 23.68%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 4,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $286,429.68. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 4,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $238,214.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,085.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter worth $552,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 96.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 42,777 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 15.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 130.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52,679 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

