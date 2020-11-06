Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO Sells $19,560.00 in Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO John J. Haines sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $19,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FELE opened at $63.50 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.59 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,301 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,380,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,025,000 after buying an additional 36,416 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,229,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 517,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 43,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

FELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

