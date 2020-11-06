Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO Sells $19,560.00 in Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) CFO John J. Haines sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $19,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
FELE opened at $63.50 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.25 and a 12-month high of $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.01.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.59 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,301 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,380,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,025,000 after buying an additional 36,416 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,229,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 517,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 43,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 508,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.
FELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.
About Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
