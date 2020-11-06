fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

FUBO has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE FUBO opened at $14.78 on Monday. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $700.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

