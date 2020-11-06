fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Roth Capital currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get fuboTV alerts:

FUBO stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $700.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.01. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.