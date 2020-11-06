GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to Buy

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 1,840 ($24.04).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. DZ Bank decreased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,792.69 ($23.42).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,404 ($18.34) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,419.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,559.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.17%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,240,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, for a total transaction of £43,750,003.50 ($57,159,659.66). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,240,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,036,814 over the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

