Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $194.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.39.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $174.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,788 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,540,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,607,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 12,886.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 52,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 51,675 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Global Payments by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 174,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 18,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.