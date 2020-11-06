Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $6.25 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Golden Star Resources stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.69. Golden Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

