GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GrafTech International had a net margin of 39.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.65%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $6.57 on Friday. GrafTech International has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 41,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $295,355.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 975,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,071,670. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

