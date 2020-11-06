Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRNNF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNNF opened at $22.23 on Monday. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

